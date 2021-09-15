We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One Show host Angela Scanlon was taken to hospital after a serious but non-life threatening car accident yesterday.

It was reported that the TV star’s private car crashed with a private ambulance in north London on Tuesday, merely avoiding critical injuries.

Witnesses at the scene claimed the Addison Lee car was hit by a van that had been struck by a BMW.

Angela, who has been covering for regular One Show presenter Alex Jones while on maternity leave, was treated at the scene before being rushed to A&E.

A source close to Angela told The Sun, “She’s fine now. I think it came as quite a shock though. The police and paramedics attended.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said, “Police were called at 09:32hrs on Tuesday, 14 September to reports of a collision involving several vehicles – including a private ambulance – on Bishops Avenue at the junction with Bancroft Avenue, N2.

“Officers attended. One person was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. The road was closed whilst emergency services were at the scene.”

Angela was released from the hospital a few hours after being taken for medical attention.

Over the years, Angela has filled in for Alex on The One Show and she has become a fan favourite, standing in for the Welsh host while she adapts to life as a mother-of-three.

Irish journalist Angela has been married to long-term partner Roy Horgan since 2014 and welcomed their daughter Ruby Ellen back in 2018.