Open House: The Great sex Experiment

As the Government looks at plans to privatise Channel 4 the broadcaster goes and drops another jaw-dropping programme that is bound to get people talking – we look at all you need to know about Open House on Channel 4.

Netflix has got people hooked on binge watching the 21st century dating consequences of Tinder Swindler and period romance Bridgerton but there’s a new show that is expected to raise a few eyebrows and you don’t need s subscription to watch it.

Open House on Channel 4 might sounds more like a regular property show but it’s far from it – as we look at all you need to know – and like Naked Attraction, might not want to watch with elderly parents or kids around…

Open House Channel 4 – how many episodes are there?

Open House on Channel 4 runs for six episodes. The bold concept, produced by Firecracker Films, focuses on committed couples come to a luxury retreat to test whether opening up their relationships and having sex with other people will strengthen their bond.

The show advocates sex-positivity and steps away from the taboos around sex and polyamory.

Where is Open House on Channel 4 filmed?

Open House on Channel 4 is filmed in a luxury villa-style rural mansion but the exact location of the ‘unique retreat’ has not been disclosed by Channel 4. Each couple have their own room to which they can invite a singleton to at night, if they choose to take that next step. And there’s a swimming pool outside.

Who is in the cast of Open House?

Starring in the cast of reality TV show Open House are the retreat hosts, Jess, 24, and Thom, 33, who are in a long-term open relationship. They welcome the contestants to the retreat which, for episode one include, security guard Nathan, 25, and retail assistant Mady, 19 from Swansea, who were looking to explore an open relationship. They have been dating for 18 months and now live together. Married couple and business owners John, 35 and Danielle, 35, from Bolton who met at school. They have been married for 16 years, and they have four children together. They are looking to try group sex.

And not forgetting the singletons, who include dancer Grace, 24, and you might recognise marketing executive Lewis Ellis, 30, who starred in Series 15 on The Apprentice.

More couples and singles will be introduced in future episodes.

Host Thom said, “We’ve been in an open relationship for a couple of years now, we’re completely in love.” And Jess added, “I think you can be happy with one partner for the rest of your life but there’s definitely no harm in trying them all at the same time – it multiplies the fun.”

Meanwhile, specialist relationship therapist Dr Lori Beth Bisbey, who has more than 30 years experience, is on hand to help the couples on their journey. She says, “Life is short, why limit sex to just one person?!’

Is Open House on catch up?

You can watch Open House on catch up by streaming it on All4. The first episode aired on April 1 and subsequent episodes of the six-part series will air on Saturdays on Channel 4 at 10pm.

And producers are already wanting to cast for a possible next series.

Watch Open House on All4 or on Channel 4 10pm on Saturdays.

