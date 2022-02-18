We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Viewers are wondering where is the Tinder Swindler and is he dating now? after the gripping Netflix documentary told the story of a group of women who were the victims of a dating app based con-man.

For anyone who is yet to watch the one hour 54 minute documentary, in which three women – Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte – re-tell their story in an attempt to hunt down Simon Leviev and recover the millions of dollars that were stolen from them by the man who manipulated and exploited them on Tinder.

Many people have been warned about WhatsApp scams, Royal Mail text messaging scams, and now the world will be wiser over Tinder user scams.

Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, The Tinder Swindler is claimed to have wooed women online then connect them out of millions of dollars.

We look at what’s happened to the Tinder Swindler…

Where is Tinder Swindler now?

The Tinder Swindler – who goes by the name of Simon Leviev and Shimon Hayut – is currently “living as a free man in Israel” according to Instagram stories shown in The Tinder Swindler documentary.

Following the show, the 31-year-old deleted his privately set Instagram account that had been active and had almost 100,000 followers.

At the end of the Netflix documentary it said, “Simon has launched a website offering business advice for a fee.”

This is labelled as “a business and personal success workshop” and costs $311 (£228.61).

It continued, “He no longer appears to have financial problems” as it showed him making purchases of iPhone 12 pro, Chanel trainers and several bottles champagne and unlocks a red Ferrari.

Simon declined to take part in the Netflix film, vowing, “I will proceed with the lawsuit against you for defamation, lies and that the documentary is based basically on a lie and that’s it. This is how it’s going to be.”

Recent reports claim The Tinder Swindler is making £146 per video on personalised celebrity video platform Cameo.

And reports by Entertainment Tonight claim “he has signed on with a talent manager, Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc., in hopes of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.”

The publication also adds that he is “looking into a potential podcast, hosting a dating show, and/or writing a book.”

Is the Tinder Swindler dating now?

Tinder Swindler is said to be dating an “an Israeli model” Kate Konlin – though she has since reportedly revealed that the pair have split.

Tinder has confirmed that he has no known active profiles or aliases on its service and is officially banned from creating any accounts on any dating apps.

According to The Sun, Leviev previously tagged Kate in one of his Instagram Stories, though his account has now been deleted. Kate was also reportedly the only account Leviev followed before his account went offline earlier this month.

But Kate even spoke publicly about her relationship with the Tinder Swindler back in July 2021, telling Israeli magazine Mako, “He did not hide anything from me, it was important to him that I know everything about him from the beginning,” in reference to Simon’s past.

Speaking about how their relationship started, Kate said, “He courted me, sent me Instagram messages, commented on photos. It was only after four months that I answered him.”

She claimed she didn’t know who he was, despite reports of him conning Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte.

Kate claimed, “I saw on his Instagram that he was a man of very high economic status, but I did not Google him or anything.”

And Kate explained how she waited four months before responding to his DM’s because she wanted to feel ‘butterflies” in her stomach.

“I saw what a life he lived and I did not want to be one of those who go out with him just because of the money, because I am not like that. It is very important to me mind, spirituality, to feel butterflies in my stomach.”

The pair are said to have dated for nine months.

Has the Tinder Swindler been caught?

Simon Leviev was finally caught by the police using a fake passport in Greece in July 2019. He managed to buy a Porsche and take a pilot’s course before being arrested despite being a wanted man in Israel, Sweden, England, Germany, Denmark, and Norway.

He was extradited to Israel after the wild events of Netflix’s documentary.

At the time, he denied all charges against him. He was sentenced to 15 months for the crimes he committed in Israel and was released after five months. Since his release, Simon has launched a website offering business advice for a fee.

According to Netflix, “Simon has never been charged with defrauding them. It is estimated that he has swindled $10 million from victims across the globe.

What is Simon Leviev real name?

Simon Leviev goes by the real name of Shimon Yehuda Hayut. He changed his name in 2017 to imply that he was connected to Lev Leviey, so that if anyone ever Googled him it would seem like he might be quite wealthy.

You can watch the Tinder Swindler on Netflix.