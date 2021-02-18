Paris Hilton announces engagement to Carter Reum

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Paris Hilton has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Carter Reum.

The loved-up pair revealed they are now engaged and are preparing to be married. Paris took to Instagram to announce the happy news to her followers.

The 2000s icon shared that her boyfriend popped the question as they celebrated her birthday on a romantic getaway on a private island.

The huge engagement news comes after Paris revealed she is undergoing IVF treatment in the hope she will fall pregnant with twins.

The pair have only been dating for over a year but Paris was eager to share the exciting news as she said “yes to forever”.

Paris’ sweet caption read, “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it” “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to a tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with” Adding, “A peaceful pre-dinner walk on the beach turned into much more when Carter dropped to one knee. It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends.