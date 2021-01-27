We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Paris Hilton has revealed she is undergoing “tough” IVF treatment to ensure she can have twins.

The Hilton hotel heiress revealed she’d like a girl and boy with partner M13 co-founder Carter Reum.

Paris has wanted to get pregnant and have children for some time and says she has finally met her “soulmate”.

The couple went public with their relationship on the 5th of January 2020. They celebrated their 13-month anniversary on the 29th of December with an Instagram post. Paris wrote, ‘You are truly my dream come true! My dream guy forever and I’m so happy and grateful.’

In an interview on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, Paris said she has already undergone egg extraction in order to begin her IVF journey in the hopes she can have “twins that are a boy and a girl”. Gender selection IVF currently permitted in the United States but not in the UK or other parts of the world.

Admitting it “was tough but I knew it would be worth it”, Paris explained that it was her friend and reality star Kim Kardashian who pointed her towards the procedure.

“Kim was the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

She continued, “I’m happy she gave me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.”

Kim Kardashian has had several difficult pregnancies and had to use a surrogate for her daughter Chicago, three, and son Psalm, 13 months.

Opening up on her past relationships, Paris said she had finally someone who deserves her love and believes that having children is the true meaning of life, “I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life.”