Fans of This Morning might remember Phil getting visibly upset during a phone-in with a ‘lonely’ pensioner, who was desperate to see her family.

Could this have been a sign her struggle resonated with him? He recently confessed, ‘2020 has been a difficult year to say the least – that’s why a little act of kindness can mean more than ever.’

Thankfully, Phil and Stephanie are still on good terms and the former couple haven’t even contemplated divorce.

They even recently purchased another property together through their company, Fistral Properties, though it’s unclear whether it’s for Phil to live in or simply an investment.

Our source adds, ‘Even when he is feeling lonely, Phil has a great support network around him. So he’s never really alone and he knows that.’

He’s made no secret of how supportive his family are, despite the ups and downs of the last year.

‘We are a loving family, that hasn’t changed,’ he says. ‘It’s us four, but different. We’re a work in progress.’