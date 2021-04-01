We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pixie Geldof is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

Bob Geldof’s daughter Pixie is seemingly preparing for her new role as a first-time mother after nearly four years of marriage with husband George Barnett.

Pixie’s pregnancy was revealed when she was spotted enjoying the nice weather and sipping an iced coffee with her bump on show yesterday.

Pixie wore a beautiful blue maxi dress that perfectly complemented her blossoming bump, shown in images published by Mail Online. The supermodel wore the dress with a sultry black leather jacket and a pair of delicate suede kitten heels with big silver buckles.

In the images, Barnett, the drummer from the band These New Puritans, joined Pixie with her friends Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe. The group were spotted sipping cold drinks, as they seemed to be enjoying the easing of lockdown restrictions that now means we can meet friends outdoors.

Pixie and George have yet to comment on the pregnancy on their social media accounts, but the news has already gone viral as fans wait for an official announcement.

The last time couple sent fans in a frenzy was when they wed in 2017, in a lavish star-studded ceremony in Mallorca that included a number of well-known faces.

Daisy Lowe and Alexa Chung, both served as bridesmaids, while Pixie’s father Bob Geldof, who recently opened up on the ‘bottomless grief’ he is facing since the death of his daughter Peaches, welcomed guests.

The scenic wedding was absolutely picture-perfect, with the celebrations taking place in a 13th-century monastery that overlooked the Mediterranean Sea.

Pixie reflected on the past ten years of her life on her birthday in September of last year, writing, “Yesterday marked both the end of one decade of my life and the beginning of another!” “My twenties were a wild trip, a phase in my life that changed everything.”

She added, “Things that I never thought would change did. Things I never wanted to change did too. And things I hadn’t even dreamed up, became a reality. It was a decade I saw both the heavens and the hells of. A decade where I made peace with what was and wasn’t, I learned to appreciate what I have while I have it, and learned to be ok when somethings just can not be let go.”