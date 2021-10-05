We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Professor Green has announced his engagement to actress Karima McAdams, seven months after the couple welcomed their gorgeous baby.

The Just Be Good to Green singer, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, shared the exciting news on social media on Sunday afternoon.

He shared a snap of his soon-to-be wife, Karima, wearing her stunning engagement ring with a sweet comment, “You call me easy love. I call you my gorgeous thing. Loving me isn’t always easy, but you are always gorgeous.”

Karima playfully teased her soon-to-be husband in the comments section, writing, “STEPHEN!…this picture was for your Nan.”

On her own Instagram account Karima shared an adorable black and white photo of the two kissing, adding, “02.10.21 said Yes.”

Professor Green and Karima welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Slimane Ray Manderson, in March of this year.

Breaking the exciting news to fans at the time the first time mum said, “Slimane Ray Manderson arrived last Monday the 15th of March (also known as the Ides of March, Ides meaning the first moon of any given month).

“This date was once considered the new year, so; a day for rejoicing, celebrating and clearing debts,” she told followers.

Professor Green wrote to his son Slimane in an open letter, “I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas.

“I’ve always said ‘the only way to be on time is to be early’; it’s nice to see you taking after me already, though you seem to have inherited your Mum’s looks.”

Applauding the strength of his now fiancée he added, “As mum’s go, you’ve lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is.”