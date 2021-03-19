We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rapper Professor Green has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Karima McAdams.

The music star, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, took to social media to confirm the wonderful arrival of his and Karima’s son.

Pro Green also shared the newborn baby’s unusual name, welcoming Slimane Ray Manderson to the world with a touching Instagram caption.

Stephen released a beautiful photo of his son clutching his hand, revealing that Karima’s pregnancy was ‘a rollercoaster’ and that Slimane had arrived early on Monday.

‘I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas,’ he wrote after his first week with a newborn baby.

‘Privately we’ve endured what so many parents-to-be have, your journey to us wasn’t a straight line whatsoever, it was a rollercoaster right up to your arrival.’

Confessing he thought his baby might not make it, Stephen added, ‘I didn’t allow myself to express my excitement as much as I’d have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened. We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama “if he does make it, he’s grounded”.

‘Having met you, I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault and you’re totally forgiven. You’re far too perfect to be mad at.’

Stephen’s ex wife Millie Mackintosh also welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Hugo Taylor in March last year.

Millie and Stephen married in 2013 but divorced after just three years of marriage in 2016.

Millie and fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo later tied the knot in July 2018 and are parents to daughter Sienna.