Rebecca Adlington welcomes baby boy with partner Andrew Parsons

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rebecca Adlington has given birth to a baby boy and revealed his adorable name.

The Olympic swimmer took to Instagram last night to confirm the wonderful news that her second child had been born.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of the newborn in a sweet blue hat, she revealed her unique baby name choice, penning, ‘Welcome to the world Albie Bennett Parsons.’

Rebecca is already a mother to a five-year-old daughter called summer, who she co-parents with ex husband Harry Needs.

Rebecca and Andrew have been together since January 2018 after meeting on dating app Bumble.

They confirmed the news that they were expecting their first child together in September last year, sharing a photo on Instagram of Rebecca showing off her blossoming baby bump and Andy holding an ultrasound scan photo.

Rebecca’s daughter summer can be seen in the photo wearing a T-shirt with ‘promoted to big sister’ written on.

‘Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks every day to check my belly to see if it’s growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb,’ Rebecca wrote at the time.

Rebecca and ex Harry are certainly on good terms and actually spent part of lockdown living together for the sake of their daughter.

Harry and his friend Michael moved in with Rebecca and Andy so that Summer could be around both of her parents.

“Their arrangement is very amicable and they’re doing what’s best for Summer. ‘They still get on really well despite their split, so why not? And Harry’s friend Michael is close with the others too,” an insider told The Sun.

Harry recently opened up about his sexuality, revealing that he has always known he was bisexual but never had the confidence to speak about it until after he and Rebecca split.

He and Rebecca got together when he was 17 and so he explained he never had a chance to “explore” his sexuality.

“I didn’t say a thing,” he told GuysLikeU.

“For me personally, my journey with Rebecca was a destination to love. I think as an unconfident bisexual man it was extremely difficult back then to admit it even to myself, especially considering I had zero experience with the same sex.

Video of the Week

“I only talked to Rebecca about my sexuality as a friend after we had amicably separated. I never felt I deceived her, because I loved her and like I already said, I never had the time to discover my full sexuality.

“Becky and I are extremely supportive of each other and our lives now revolve around our daughter Summer, who is our main priority.”