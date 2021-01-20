We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams is self-isolating with his wife Ayda Field in the Caribbean after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former Take That singer flew out to St Bart’s at the end of last year with his wife and their four children Teddy, seven, daughter Coco, 23 months, and sons Charlton, five, and Beau, six months, but their idyllic break has been thrown into chaos with this latest health scare.

The family was initially due to just spend the New Year there but are said to have extended their stay at the reported $106,000-a-week villa by a further 14 days so Robbie can self-isolate after testing positive for the deadly virus.

A source said, “He’s confined to the villa where he is staying with his family. It’s not exactly the worst place in the world to be quarantined, although he cannot go to the beach. He will have to remain in quarantine for up to 14 days.”

Robbie released a defiant Covid-themed Christmas song, with lyrics that hit back at the Coronavirus pandemic but for Robbie, self-isolating is a must to stop the virus from spreading.

If you’re wondering should you wear a mask outside to protect from Covid? The Let Me Entertain You hitmaker was previously pictured wearing a mask as he headed out for a boat ride in St. Barts last month.

Rob and his family are said to have spent Christmas in their London home and the singer has been keen to keep up his Weight Watchers fitness regime indoors during the cold winter months before jetting off for some sunshine.

His new regime, which involves exercise and healthy eating, comes after Robbie previously revealed how he almost died of mercury poisoning after indulging in a fish-heavy diet.

Meanwhile, Ayda recently shared a snap of daughter Coco enjoying some fresh air as she looked at the pretty colourful flower beds outside.

Let’s hope the family can get home safely once the quarantine time is up.