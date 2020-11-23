We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams is set to release a defiant Covid themed Christmas song to put the fun back into the festive season.

The former Take That star has teased his new song Can’t Stop Christmas and its catchy lyrics is going to have us all singing along.

This track comes after Gary Barlow unveiled his new single Incredible was part of Argos’s Christmas advert and Robbie’s creation is equally as catchy with sleigh-bells, a choir and a beat which will have you toe-tapping along.

As the government continues to look at the second lockdown situation and what it will mean for Christmas, rebellious Robbie is using his music to get everyone into the festive spirit, regardless of whatever the rules may be.

Whether it’s a Zoom celebration or a small family gathering, Robbie is determined to have people singing their hearts out.

Within the song, the singer, who is married to wife Ayda Field, and has daughter Teddy, eight, son Charlton, six, daughter Coco, two, and son Beau, nine-months, admits “I wish I could do what I like with this family of mine” in the catchy lyrics and confesses “We’re going out of our minds…”

And there are notable references to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic throughout – from doing shopping online to Santa being 2m away.

And the single’s artwork has been likened to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s War is Over poster, and Robbie sings, “It feels like we’re at war.”

But there’s no getting Robbie down as his lyrics take an upbeat twist. “What a miserable year, but what a time to be alive.. Nothing’s gonna stop Christmas, no chance” he sings.

The new single features on a special edition of last year’s chart-topping festive album, The Christmas Present.