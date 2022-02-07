Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham ‘welcome baby girl’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham have reportedly welcomed their second child, a little girl.

A close family member of the couple is said to have told the Daily Mail that the Victoria’s Secret model had given birth to their new bundle of joy on Wednesday in London.

Rosie has now shared a gorgeous snap shot of her newborn daughter, confirming that she and Jason have named her Isabella James.

Rosie, who already shares four-year-old son Jack with Jason, revealed she was expecting in August of last year, sharing an Instagram post while cradling her baby bump.

Last week, the Mad Max star released exclusive photos of her growing baby bump, teasing a possible due date, she captioned her photo with two emojis.

Rosie revealed that after turning 30, her life has become more “rounded” and that she was more prepared to face the challenges of parenthood.

Yet, it wasn’t always simple, with the Plymouth-born model admitting to having a identity crisis after giving birth to Jack.

In an interview with Porter magazine, she explained, “For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life and who you were.

“I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me. I’d had all these years of being really independent, being able to come and go as I wished, being self-employed to a degree, calling the shots, and then suddenly having something that really anchored me to home life.”

Jason and Rosie started dating in 2010 and were engaged six years later. They admitted that getting engaged wasn’t a priority for them in a 2018 interview and have still not tied the knot.

Rosie admitted to ET, “We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”

She has also previously noted that she would like more children, despite the fact that she and Jason’s 20 years age gap.