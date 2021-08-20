We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Statham



Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her and Jason Statham’s second child.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham are already proud parents to their four-year-old son Jack. Now the couple are set to grow their family and Rosie has taken to Instagram to share the happy news with her 13 million followers. She posted a carousel of her stylish outfit pictures, but snuck in a gorgeous snap of her blossoming baby bump right at the end.

The sweet picture showed the soon-to-be mum-of-two wearing a long, white, knitted dress, holding her baby bump, looking blissful. We already can’t wait to see more of her maternity wear styles!

She captioned the post simply, ‘Taaa daahhh!! 👼🏻 👼🏻 👼🏻 #round2.’

Fans and famous friends were delighted by the news and, unsurprisingly, Rosie’s comments were soon flooded with well-wishers and lots of heart emojis.

Fellow model Lily Aldridge commented, ‘Yayyyyy congratulations ❤️😍❤️😍❤️’

Whilst former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, who recently announced her own second pregnancy, also declared her excitement, writing, ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️’.

‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ aww,’ commented Elle Fanning, star of Channel 4’s The Great.

Fellow modelling icon, Elle Macpherson, also commented on the news, saying, ‘How wonderful 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍’.

This exciting announcement comes 11 years after Rosie and Jason first began dating. After six years together, they became engaged in 2016 and the couple then welcomed their first child together in 2017. Whilst Rosie and Jason are understood to prefer keeping their family life out of the spotlight, the model did go on to reveal his sweet and popular baby name – Jack Oscar Statham.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar following Jack’s birth, Rosie opened up about being a mum, describing it as “the most magical experience”.

She continued, “Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving and then at the same time it’s been … life-changing, and my focus is now this person; this is what I want to do. This is what I want to pour my heart into now…I feel different. Everything changes, it really does.”

The couple has not yet revealed the gender or due date for baby number two. But as with Jack’s birth, it’s thought likely that Rosie will share the news with her Instagram followers.

Congratulations Rosie and Jason!