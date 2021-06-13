We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett is pregnant with her first child.





Roxanne Pallett announced she is expecting her first child with husband Jason Carrion.

The 38-year-old admitted she and her husband are in a “bubble of excitement” as they await the arrival of their little one in the autumn.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror, Roxanne said: “I now know what ‘happy ever after’ feels like.

“To have such a beautiful life here and be blessed with the most incredible husband and our little baba on the way… my mum’s already knitting for England.

“My husband is driving round at all hours getting me pizza and cookies. We’re in a bubble of excitement.”

Roxanne secretly married her firefighter boyfriend in a romantic ceremony in New York, where they now live, back in January 2020 after 17 months of dating.

Reflecting on her special day and how her life has turned around after she accused Celebrity Big Brother housemate Ryan Thomas of maliciously punching her on the arm in 2018, Roxanne told The Sun at the time: “I’m living proof that you can find a happily ever after beyond tough times.

“To walk down the aisle in such a perfect fairy-tale setting towards my dream man, was the happiest moment of my life. I’m still floating on a cloud.”

Video of the Week

Swooning over his new wife, Jason, who appeared on the US version of Married At First Sight, added: “Roxanne and I have a love unlike anything I could have ever dreamed of. I couldn’t have asked for a more memorable and incredible wedding day.

“Watching her walk down the aisle as I took her hand in marriage was one of the most significant moments in my life. I have finally found my person, the one who I want to spend the rest of my life with.”