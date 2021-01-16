We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After being replaced as regular This Morning presenters, it’s no surprise that Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been left ‘disappointed’ and ‘struggling to understand the change’.

Ruth’s Loose Women co-star Gloria Hunniford made the revelations about how her friends are feeling, and added, ‘I don’t fully understand the reasons behind it.’

Although both Ruth and Eamonn appear to be trying their best to stay positive in public, there’s no denying such a change would upset most people.

So, after being relegated to providing holiday cover for main hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, could Ruth, 60, be considering a future away from ITV altogether?

‘Squeezed out’

Ruth and Eamonn, 61, fronted the Friday edition of ITV’s This Morning for more than 14 years, but Alison Hammond, 45, – who sent her support to Ruth – and Dermot O’Leary, 47, have taken over from this month in a move which Woman’s Own understands the veteran couple have taken personally.

A well-placed source says, ‘Ruth’s been putting on a brave face and telling people it’s simply “out with the old, in with the new” but, deep down, it’s a bitter pill for her to swallow.

‘There’s no doubt she and Eamonn are feeling squeezed out, especially after how dedicated they’ve both been to ITV over the years. But Ruth is trying to rise above the gossip-mongering and focus on their future instead.’

Ruth and Eamonn confirmed the news with identical posts on social media, writing, ‘We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.’

But there could be more upheaval to follow, with our insider saying Ruth is bracing herself for something similar happening at Loose Women – which has just seen Andrea Mclean and Saira Khan quit.

Our source said, ‘She’s expecting a new year shake-up on that panel, too. The way Ruth sees it, nobody is safe any more.’

‘The world is our oyster’

Even when she’s not presenting This Morning or Loose Women, Ruth is kept busy by her other projects. She has a successful fashion line with QVC and she and Eamonn often host other shows together, including Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives.

But, away from work, Ruth recently confessed she was ‘devastated’ to send her and Eamonn’s son Jack off to university amid the pandemic.

She said, ‘I’m all right now. We took him and he seems to be fine, seems to have settled in all right, but [it was a] worry with lockdown.’

With Jack having flown the nest, Ruth is excited to see what the future holds. She said, ‘It’s a new chapter for Eamonn and me, too. I’m quite excited to be able to say, “What shall we do, Eamonn?” The world is our oyster now. Fortunately, we like doing the same things. We like sightseeing – but not all day, every day. We like to chill and we both love a spa. There are all sorts of places I haven’t been to that I’d like to visit.’

Even with their love of travelling and a lot of time on their hands now, however, fans shouldn’t worry about Ruth and Eamonn disappearing from our screens any time soon.

Exciting offers

Even before the reports of the shake-up at This Morning were confirmed, rumours began circulating that Ruth and Eamonn were being eyed up by bosses at the BBC – a move that would, no doubt, be the perfect revenge on ITV. But, while we’re told offers are definitely pouring in for the duo, our insider insists that Ruth is considering her next move carefully.

Our source adds, ‘It’s hardly surprising that Ruth’s been getting a lot of interest and that other channels would love to snap up her and Eamonn, but neither of them are making any rash decisions.

‘There have been a couple of very exciting offers and, if they were to jump ship, what would be ITV’s loss would be anyone else’s gain. Ruth’s keeping her lips sealed, but has told friends, “Watch this space”.’