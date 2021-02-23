We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Harding has returned to social media to update fans on her breast cancer battle as she speaks of 'bad days'.

Sarah Harding has broken her social media silence to update her fans on her ongoing chemotherapy treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The former Girls Aloud singer, who opened up on her breast cancer battle back in August last year, has just returned to Instagram after a three-month break to update fans on her health and the progress of her debut autobiography.

Sarah, 39, started by thanking her fans for their continued love and support and added, ‘On bad days it helps me so much.’

She recalled her ‘quiet Christmas’ with her mum and the dogs and described it as a ‘fitting way to end such a strange year,’ explaining how she’s written her autobiography between treatments and hospital visits.

Her update following her breast cancer diagnosis comes just days after Kimberley Walsh, who is expecting her third child, posted a throwback snap of her fellow bandmates Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, and Sarah Harding.

Sarah continued, ‘I’ve managed to finish my book! I can’t believe I’ve actually gone and done it and it’s now at the printers! I’m so excited for it to come out: ‘I can’t rewrite history; all I can do is be honest and wear my heart on my sleeve. It’s really the only way I know. I want to show people the real me. Or perhaps remind them.

‘Because, somewhere – amongst the nightclubs, the frocks and hairdos, the big chart hits, and the glamour of being a popstar – the other Sarah Harding got utterly lost. She’s the one who’s been forgotten. And all I want is for you to hear her out.’



Sarah went on to explain the sweet meaning behind the book’s title, ‘It’s the title of the song I wrote on the Second Girls Aloud album and I’ve always really loved it. The lyrics have always meant a lot to me,‘ she said.

Sarah then revealed she talks about her former girl band days in the book and advised on how fans can get their hands on a copy.

She added, ‘It’s been lovely revisiting our songs, looking back over photos, and writing down memories from my last 39 years. I really hope you might enjoy reading about them too. There’s a link in my biog if you’d like to order a copy. There are some signed ones available too. It’s coming out on March 18 and I can’t wait… argh!!!

Her fans and celebrity friends lent their support. Duncan James from boyband Blue, wrote, ‘Sending so much love and can’t wait to read ur book. Big hugs gorgeous xoxox.’ A fan put, ‘Well done that’s brilliant keep fighting and stay positive,’ and bandmate Kimberley Walsh added, ‘Proud of you and can’t wait to read it.’