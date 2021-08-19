We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost have welcomed a baby boy and shared his adorable name with delighted fans.

Colin took to his Instagram to share the lovely news, just days after confirming at a stand-up gig in Connecticut that Scarlett was pregnant. He told the audience, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.”

He has now revealed that their baby boy has been born and confirmed his unique name.

Colin shared a written post to his Instagram feed which read, ‘Ok Ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo, we love him very much.’

He also added, ‘Privacy would be greatly appreciated’ and hilariously told all those with inquiries to email his SNL co-star Michael Che.

Colin also added to the post some cheeky hashtags, which said. ‘We got away with it for a long time’, ‘No kids policy’ and ‘We’re going to Disney world.’

His comments were flooded with love for the couple and their happy news.

One fan wrote, ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️’

Another said, ‘🤣🤣 best baby announcement ever. Congrats kids! ❤️’

A third wrote, ‘Omggg I am so happy for you❤️❤️.’

Scarlett and Colin dated for three years before getting engaged in 2019. The couple got married in 2020 in a low-key and intimate ceremony. Scarlett is now a mum of two, as she shares her six-year-old daughter, Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Rumors have been swirling that the couple was expecting a baby for some time after Page Six reported that Scarlett has missed several Disney events for her new film Black Widow. But the couple managed to keep it well and truly under wraps until now.

Congratulations Scarlett and Colin!