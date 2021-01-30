Scarlett Moffatt reveals if she’ll return to Gogglebox after claims of “inhumane” conditions on set

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox break-out star Scarlett Moffatt has revealed whether she’ll return to Gogglebox in the future.

Scarlett shot to fame after first appearing on the show in 2014, alongside her parents Betty and Mark. Since winning I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, she hasn’t made an appearance on the popular series. But now, she’s refusing to rule out the possibility of a return to Gogglebox.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, the star said, “Never say never. I do still watch TV and chat non-stop – much to the annoyance of Scott,”

Referring to boyfriend Scott Dickinson, she later says when asked about the couple’s life together, they both “can’t stop smiling”.

“Although I would say I’m less critical now after actually being in the TV industry.” Scarlett adds, “I love watching Gogglebox, it’s like a talking TV guide.”

Scarlett has been posting body positivity content on social media over the lockdown, in a bid to stop people “being harsh on our own bodies”. She said in the interview, “I always say if you wouldn’t say it to your best friend, don’t say it to yourself in the mirror.”

So while we might be lucky enough to see Scarlett Moffatt return to Gogglebox once again in the future, the production company behind the programme has been hit with “toxic” workplace accusations by former employees.

In a report from the Guardian, multiple staff who have worked on the show allege that the production company, Studio Lambert, created “inhumane” working conditions. There are claims that staff were shouted at and were expected to go without any breaks, in a bid to keep the show on air over the unprecedented and ongoing lockdown situation.

“People have had enough. You don’t turn up to work to be screamed at for 12 hours a day” A former employee told the paper. “It was the worst job I ever did. The way that it’s made is inhuman at times.”

Staff on Gogglebox and fellow Channel 4 show, The Circle, allegedly were also warned against disrupting the production schedule with having to quarantine. Employees on both shows told the Guardian that they responded to this warning by deleting the NHS Track & Trace app from their phones.

Studio Lambert was made aware of the allegations and said they take “the welfare of its teams extremely serious across all productions, and has a number of measures in place to encourage people to come forward with any concerns they may have, as well as support systems for a range of issues.

“We have procedures in place to look into and take appropriate action whenever we receive a complaint from staff.”