Schitt’s Creek Star Sarah Levy marries boyfriend Graham Outerbridge

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Levy has announced her marriage to longtime boyfriend Graham Outerbridge.

The Schitt’s Creek star, known for playing Twyla in the iconic Netflix series, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, with her older brother in Dan Levy attendance.

Any fan of a Netflix series binge with be familiar with the hilarity of Schitt’s Creek. Check out Maid on Netflix or Squid Game if you need something new to be hooked on.

Sharing the wonderful news of her nuptials on social media, Sarah shared an adorable strip of photo booth photos of her and Graham on their big day, penning the caption, “Bells are ringing ✨✨10.16.2021.”

Sarah’s brother and Schitt’s Creek writer Dan Levy, who plays David Rose in the show, shared a sweet photo of himself and Sarah partying away at her wedding reception on Instagram. The famous siblings were dressed to impress in the epic black-and-white snap, with Sarah donning a stunning white bridal gown.

The duo didn’t let their fancy wear get in the way of showing off their dance moves as Dan wrote, “My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy.”

The wedding took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, with Sarah and Graham surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Fans rushed to congratulate Sarah and Graham in the comment section of the wedding shots.

“Congratulations to the whole family! 💛💛💛,” wrote one.

“That HAD to be world’s funnest wedding❣🙌🏻 Congrats @sarahplevy,” added another.

“Congratulations to @sarahplevy and @instagraham_sto 🤍🤍🤍 We love you and are so happy for you! ✨✨✨,” a third Schitt’s Creek fan chipped in to say.

Graham and Sarah have been dating since 2018 and the film producer recently paid tribute to Sarah to mark her 35th birthday.

Sharing a touching snap of the pair of them laughing while enjoying ice cream.

“I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl. I love you @sarahplevy ! Have a wonderful Birthday. This is soy candid,” he penned about then future wife.