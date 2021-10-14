Where is Maid set and will there be a season 2 of the Netflix show?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The new Netflix series has proven to be a hit with fans and many are wondering where is Maid set and will there be a season 2?

It’s a thought-provoking drama focusing on themes of domestic abuse, poverty and family. Audiences have sympathised with protagonist Alex – a young mum-of-one turned maid – who hopes for a better future with her child after fleeing an abusive relationship.

The series joins the hugely popular Netflix show Squid Game, plus BBC dramas Ridley Road and The Outlaws as binge-worthy television that’s keeping us entertained this autumn. And fans of Maid have several questions on where the show is set, if it’s a true story and will it be returning for a second season? We reveal everything we know so far.

Where is Maid set?

Netflix show Maid is set in Washington state, USA.

Though the location is real, Alex’s hometown of Port Hampstead is fictional as is the wealthy Fisher Island – where the mum carries out her cleaning duties.

Port Hampstead is said to be inspired by Port Townsend – where the show’s author lived. And though there is a real Fisher Island in Washington, it is in fact just a small uninhabited piece of land. Fisher Island is based instead on Whitby Island near to Port Townsend.

Whilst the series is based in Washington state, it was actually filmed in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

The city of Colwood is where scenes for Port Hampstead were shot, whilst Ten Mile Point is the location for Fisher Island.

Fans of the show can visit these real-life locations of the show in British Colombia. The Sidney Pier, Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal and the Great Canadian Dollar Store are also in the same area and also appear in the series.

Filming for the show took place over seven months, starting in September 2020. The show wrapped in early April this year.

According to production notes, wardrobe and set decorations were all donated to charities based in Victoria after filming finished.

How many episodes of Maid are on Netflix?

There are 10 episodes of Maid on Netflix in total.

All 10 episodes were made available on October 1, 2021, when the series dropped on Netflix.

Each episode is around an hour long, though two are just 48 minutes in length.

Maid actress: Margaret Qualley

Audiences are bound to recognise 26-year-old actress Margaret Qualley who plays Maid‘s lead character Alex.

The US actress most recently starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This was arguably her biggest role before Maid.

She is the daughter of model and actress Andie MacDowell – best known for her role in Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day. And Margaret’s famous mum also stars in the Netflix series – as wait for it – her onscreen mum.

Real-life mum Andie plays Paula, Alex’s distant mother who is described as “undiagnosed bipolar” and “MIA” in the show’s trailer.

The supporting cast is made up of Nick Robinson (Love Simon, A Teacher) who plays abusive partner Sean. Dreamgirl‘s Anika Noni Rose appears as Regina, one of Alex’s wealthy clients. And Billy Burke (Twilight) is Hank – Alex’s father and the ex-husband of Paula.

5-year-old actress Rylea Nevaeh Whittet also makes her TV debut as Alex’s daughter Maddy in Maid. And it’s safe to say she’s a young star in the making.

Is Maid a true story?

Yes, Netflix show Maid is a true story that is based on a book by Stephanie Land.

Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive is a memoir about Stephanie’s life, who worked as a maid cleaning for the rich in Washington State, USA, after finding herself homeless and a single mother in her early 20s.

It details the harsh realities of her work as a cleaner, sharing how clients would often not bother to learn her name whilst she worked for them for just $8.55-an-hour.

“I learned just how invisible that job is,” she told The Telegraph, adding: “It’s mainly unnoticed.”

Stephanie is who the character of Alex is based on. Though the author is now a happily married mother-of-three and successful author.

The 43-year-old succeeded in her dream of becoming a writer despite her brush with poverty. She graduated with a BA in English at the University of Montana after ending her cleaning career.

Whilst she no longer works as a maid, Stephanie still uses her voice to forward better opportunities for cleaners and even campaigned for those who hire cleaners to still pay them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Will there be a season 2 of Maid?

There are currently no plans for a second season of Maid.

Fans might be disappointed to learn that Maid is classified as a ‘limited series’ on Netflix. And this usually means that it is a one series offering.

However, sometimes the huge success of a show can often make production bosses reconsider – as was the case with HBO’s Big Little Lies. So as the saying goes – never say never.

We’ll be keeping an eye out on any developments – so watch this space.