We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shia LeBeouf’s wife Mia Goth is pregnant with their first child four years after the couple divorced.

The Hollywood actor is set to become a father for the first time after his wife Mia was spotted baring her baby bump while running errands in Pasadena, California.

The couple, who split in 2016 before filing for divorce in 2018, has split multiple times since meeting in 2012 – at the time a representative confirmed “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

But they sparked rumours that they had rekindled their romance in April 2020 when Shia was spotted wearing a wedding band and Mia was wearing both a diamond ring and a wedding band.

They were pictured arm-in-arm at Disneyland in June 2021 and enjoyed the rides together including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Anaheim, California, theme park. They also reportedly visited the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area.

During her latest outing, Mia was spotted wearing a pair of black leggings and a white long sleeve shirt that exposed the bottom of her belly. She paired the look with black sunglasses and a pair of Birkenstocks with socks.

And with a baby now on the way, it could seal the relationship rumours once and for all.