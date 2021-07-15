The Spice Girls congratulate Emma Bunton on her private wedding to Jade Jones

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emma Bunton married her fiance of 15 years, Jade Jones in a private ceremony, and her Spice Girl bandmates have rushed to congratulate her

Former Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, 45, has married long-time fiance, Jade Jones, 42, in a private ceremony with just a handful of guests.

The couple were engaged for 15 years, and together for 23 after they began dating in 1998. They got engaged in 2006 and opted for a lowkey ceremony for their wedding.

Emma shares two children with Jade, Beau 13, and Tate 10. She recently opened up on her worries that she could not have a third child after entering perimenopause and battling with endometriosis.

According to the Sun, the couple married in a private ceremony with less than 10 guests. The couple decided to just have both their mothers present, their children Beau and Tate, plus two friends who acted as witnesses.

Spice Girl fans will have been disappointed not to see a mini-reunion of the iconic girl band at the wedding, but we were treated to a virtual one on Instagram.

Emma posted the news on her Instagram account, with an adorable wedding picture captioned ‘Mr. and Mrs. Jones❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.’ She looked gorgeous in the wedding snap, wearing a short wedding dress, with flowers in her hair and carrying a bouquet of white, green, and yellow flowers.

To the delight of Spice Girl fans across the globe, her former bandmates were quick to congratulate her in the comments.

Victoria Beckham AKA Posh Spice said, ‘Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈 love u both so much!! X’

‘Yipppeee 😘😍😍’ Said Mel B, Scary Spice.

Sporty Spice, Mel C wrote, ‘Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations 🥂love you all sooooooo much 💗’

And Geri, fondly known as Ginger Spice shared the post to her Instagram story and said, “Congratulations @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg. So happy for you and your lovely family.”

In fact, the comments were full of star-studded congratulations from Girl’s Alouds Kimberly Walsh to Holly Willoughby, all wishing the couple congratulations.