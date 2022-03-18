Stacey Dooley Inside the Convent – how to watch her new documentary

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Dooley is back with another intriguing BBC One documentary but this time Stacey Dooley Investigates Inside the Convent – as we look at how to watch her new documentary.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner, has been making documentaries since 2008 and for her latest project, Stacey takes a trip up north to spend 10 days living alongside the nuns of St Hilda’s Priory in Whitby.

Stacey, who is dating former Strictly Professional dancer Kevin Clifton, always throws herself into work and has struggled to prioritise her work-life balance, until now…

Stacey Dooley Inside the Convent – what is it about?

Stacey Dooley Investigates Inside the Covent gives Stacey the unique opportunity to spend 10 days living in the strict confines of a convent where the women have taken vows of poverty, obedience and celibacy.

She will try to connect to the rhythms of a deeper, slower, quieter and more meaningful way of being, despite not being a religious person.

To survive, Stacey must stick to the nun’s strict timetable, eating meals in silence, learning how to pray and singing in their choir – traditions which have run for the last 115 years since it was founded. But with an ageing population and fewer women being called to the vocation, the way of life is at risk of dying out.

Stacey explores how the sisters – some of whom have been at the convent for half a century – cope with the rigidity of an old-fashioned, timetabled life, which is so removed from her chaotic everyday existence.

Can living with these 23 devout sisters, who have dedicated themselves to a very different set of priorities, give her new insights into her own life that might last beyond her time with them?

Stacey shared a video on Instagram to remind fans of her new series, she said, “At 10.35pm BBC One my new documentary goes out – it’s when I went to go and live in a convent in Whitby. I had an incredible time, I thoroughly enjoyed myself. The communal life, I took loads from it. The sisters were magic, total sweethearts so I want to thank them. I think it’s a really interesting watch. You can’t help but feel reflective I suppose when there’s lots of silence and an element of discipline you’re not used to so let me know what you think.”

How to watch Stacey Dooley Inside the Convent?

You can watch Stacey Dooley Investigations on the BBC iPlayer. The new episode of Stacey Dooley Inside the Convent (Episode 3 Series 7) first aired on March 7th on BBC One at 10.35pm but if you missed it then it’s available to watch on catch up on the iPlayer.

What documentaries has Stacey Dooley done?

Stacey Dooley has done more than 90 documentaries – her most recent being Stacey Dooley Investigates Inside the Convent and Stalkers. Other documentaries prior to this include;

Blood, Sweat and T-shirts (2008)

Stacey Dooley Investigates (2009-present)

Show Me What Your Made Of (CBBC 2011-2017)

Coming Here Soon (2012)

Superstorm USA: Caught on Camera (2012)

Stacey Dooley in the USA (2012-2014)

Brainwashing Stacey (2016)

Sex in Strange Places (2016)

Stacey on the Frontline (2016)

The Natives: This is Our America (2017)

The Pets Factor (2017-2018)

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over (2019)

Eastenders: Secrets from the Square (2020)

Stacey Dooley: On the Psych Ward (2020)

DNA Family Secrets (2021)

Back on the Psych Ward (2021)

Stalkers (2022)

Inside the Convent (2022)

Stacey Dooley Investigates are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.