Stacey Dooley might have her hands full being a first-time mum after giving birth to her daughter Minnie but she's got a new series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over as fans are wondering how to watch season 4?

Following her successful TV shows including Stacey Dooley Inside the Convent, the documentary maker is back with a new season of her popular Sleep Over series. But this time Stacey goes Stateside to meet extraordinary families.

Fans who have followed her pregnancy journey with partner Kevin Clifton on social media will be delighted to see Stacey back in front of the camera as we look at all you need to know about her upcoming show...

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Where to watch season 4?

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is returning to the W channel with season 4 airing at 10pm on Wednesday 22nd February 2023. Follow stacey as she meets up with a new set of families. In the trailer released by Stacey on her Instagram she teases, "I'm back on W to stay with some of the most extraordinary families across the pond.

Stacey shared, "WE BAAAAAAAACK! Stacey Sleepsover heads Stateside baaaaaaaby! Feb 22nd wtvchannel."

The clip teases a meeting with one family with a child who admits she has 36 guns just on her own.

And fans cannot wait to tune in. One fan wrote, "Can’t wait Been a long time"

Another fan put, "I can’t wait for this to start!!"

While another fan added, "Omg I have just binged all the first 3 seasons ...love it !!"

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)

Where can I catch up on Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over?

You can catch up on Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over by watching it on UKTV Play. There are three seasons so far to watch and a new season, season four, starting on Wednesday. Season one and two has six episodes, and series three has three episodes.

One fan praised the seasons, "Just finished all of the U.K. sleepover documentaries for series 1 and 2 and I LOVED all of them; seriously brilliant work."

A post shared by W Channel 📺 (@wtvchannel)

What Channel is Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over UK?

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over UK is on the W Channel. You can watch the W Channel on PCs and laptops, mobiles and tablets, TVs and set top boxes or streaming devices. They are free to watch on the UKTV Play. The channel launched on Freeview in 2022 and became free-to-air for the first time. The channel can be watched live on Channel 25 or on catchup via the UKTV Play on Freeview Play TV now. The W channel has teased the series start and branded it the "most unconventional and controversial series" yet.

A post shared by W Channel 📺 (@wtvchannel)

How do I watch Channel W on catch up?

You can stream Channel W on UKTV Play online. The episodes are on-demand on the website so if you miss any of your favourite shows you can watch them back at a time that suits your schedule.

