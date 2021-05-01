We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has faced the wrath of royal fans after a 2018 clip in which she said she 'doesn't get the obsession' with the royal family resurfaced on Friday.





The TV star was appearing on Loose Women when she got into a heated debate with co-stars Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Christine Lampard about the country’s fixation with the Queen and her family.

‘I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same,’ Stacey said.

‘I’m probably gonna be of the opinion of nobody else in the entire world but I just don’t get it [the Royal Family]. I don’t get any of it.’

Jane interjected, saying, ‘For me, they’re becoming celebrities.’ To which, Stacey quickly replied, ‘That’s all they are.’

Defending Her Majesty, Jane added, ‘The Queen is brilliant.’ ‘But for what?’ questioned Stacey. ‘For duty, responsibility,’ Jane argued.

Linda then chimed in, ‘She’s always worked really hard hasn’t she.’

‘But I would work really hard if the whole country paid for me to have like 12 houses and work really hard,’ Stacey hit back.

‘It’s freezing cold outside and people are homeless and these people [the Royals] have like houses to spare.

‘It does sometimes become a little bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all of that money going to this one entire family.’

Originally shared by a fan on TikTok, the clip soon went viral on social media with many people disagreeing with Stacey’s opinion. It is not clear whether she still feels the same way as she did three years ago.

One disgruntled fan wrote on Twitter, ‘I used to like Stacey Solomon, but not anymore after what she has said about the most loved Royal Family in the world.’

Another said, ‘The Royals do lots for charity, so spouting about homeless people and spare houses doesn’t mean the royal family don’t ‘have a point’. They were here way before ‘celebrities’ and that whole culture.’

A third added, ‘Definitely disagree with Stacey Solomon. We’re all entitled to our own opinion but when it’s based on ignorance and a total lack of understanding of what the Royal family are and do, she’s way off the mark…’

Some did side with Stacey though, with one commenting, ‘Everyday I fall a lil more in love with Stacey Solomon. The way she speaks up about how unnecessary the royal family are is incredibly brave! Plus she’s absolutely right.’