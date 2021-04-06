Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans expecting first child with wife Kerry-Lucy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans is expecting his first child with wife Kerry-Lucy.

The 90s pop group member and Kerry-Lucy suffered a miscarriage two years ago.

The couple first got pregnant in 2018 but Kerry had a miscarriage 10 weeks into the pregnancy.

Now the couple have confirmed the happy news that they are set to welcome a baby boy in the summer.

Lee admitted that coping with a miscarriage has left the parents-to-be feeling cautious, but are feeling more confident now they have passed the 20 week mark.

“We’re scared as much as we’re excited. We’ve wanted a baby for so long,” Lee told OK! magazine.

“It’s a mix of joy but also worry. You think, ‘Is it going to happen again?’ For us our safety net was the 20-week scan,” he added.

“People say once you’re past the 12-week mark the risk of miscarriage lowers, so I’m trying to enjoy it,” Kerry agreed.

The couple shared the fantastic baby announcement on Instagram, prompting loads of love from fans.

‘Myself & wifey @kerrylucyinstacouldn’t be more excited, nervous & blessed. 💗💙 xx,’ Lee told his followers.

‘So overwhelmed by everyone’s sweet comments so far, we can’t thank you enough ❤️ forever grateful.. forever blessed ❤️,’ Kerry wrote on her account, beside a sweet photo of Lee cradling her growing baby bump.

His fellow Steps band member Faye Tozer Smith sent a message of congratulations in the comment section, penning, ‘We are so excited! We can’t wait!! ❤️❤️❤️ The biggest love to you both xxx‘

Meanwhile, Tracey Beaker star Dani Harmer wrote, ‘Yay!!! Fabulous news!! Congratulations to you both 💜xxx.’