Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans and his wife Kerry have welcomed their first child.

Lee confirmed the the lovely news that he and Kerry have become parents to a baby boy, announcing, “We are so in love! He’s everything we could have wished for. He is our perfect rainbow baby.”

The noughties music star has been married to Kerry for nine years and the couple announced their pregnancy back in April in a sweet Instagram post captioned, “Myself & wifey @kerrylucyinsta couldn’t be more excited, nervous & blessed. 💗💙 xx”

Lee previously revealed the moment he told his Steps co-stars he was expecting a child.

The singer said, “We had a Zoom meeting about our year ahead and we were going through what we’d be doing in August and September and so on, and I said, ‘I might be quite busy in August,’ and I held up our first scan picture to the camera and said, ‘I want you to meet someone’.

“I filmed their reaction. They were fantastic. They cried and cheered!”

The couple’s happy news comes after Kerry suffered a devastating miscarriage at 10 weeks.

The couple’s tragic loss came as Lee’s father and Kerry’s mother both died within a four-month period.

Speaking about the horrendous time, Kerry told OK! magazine, “It was a complete blur,” as Lee added, “It felt like a nightmare.”

Speaking on Loose Women, Lee also explained that the harrowing time full of loss strengthened his and Kerry’s bond.

“We had four months of hell, for all that to happen, two parents, a pet and a baby all within four months, it was a horrific time, and since then we have been trying and trying,” he said.

“It brought us closer together.”