Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has announced she’s likely to quit Strictly Come Dancing after this year's series.

The two-time winner won the 2020 series with comedian Bill Bailey, who became the show’s oldest champion.

She’s also the only pro to win two consecutive series of the BBC dance contest and reigned victorious with Kevin Fletcher the year before Bill.

Now Oti has confirmed that she has plans to leave the Strictly dance floor behind after one more year as a pro.

Speaking to the Telegraph, she said, “I love to dance and also I love bringing joy to so many people, but I think that this year’s Strictly will be the last one.

“To be part of a show like Strictly, which is so diverse in every sense of the word, is incredible. I’m sure they will have a male same-sex couple this year.”

Strictly featured its first-ever same-sex female couple in 2020 when Olympic star Nicola Adams and Katya Jones were partnered up – however the pair were forced to duck out early when Katya tested positive for Covid-19. ’

She continued, “But honestly as a woman I can’t be dancing forever.”

Oti has been a professional dancer on Strictly since 2015 and the 2021 series will mark her 6th year on the show.

Celebrating her 2020 win with Bill Bailey, Oti took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to the show and her supporters.

She wrote, ‘I can’t find the words to describe how grateful I am. At the beginning of the year, my goal was to humble myself with everything I experience this year and boy did this close my year on a high with the best friend I made in @billbaileyofficial.’

Strictly is set to return at the end of this year following fears the show would be cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.