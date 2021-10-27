We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has confirmed doctors are investigating 'concerning' lump that was flagged up to her by BBC viewers during the show.

The dance show judge, who responded to viewers who pointed out the lumps last week, telling them she was going to see her doctor has updated fans about her health.

Having taken viewers’ concerns seriously, Shirley had an appointment with her doctor and has undergone further tests.

She said that doctors had received some “concerning” results following her blood tests.

“The doctor said that she thought my levels were not right, my hormone levels weren’t right,” she said.

She went on to explain that her testosterone and oestrogen levels were not as they should be.

“All in all, a little concerning for my doctor,” she added in a video posted on Instagram.

She captioned the video, ‘So blood work back. A little concerning so dr is making an appointment at King’s [hospital] to check certain odd things happening in my body I won’t go into the details at the moment.

Shirley, 61, added, “Any way to each and every one of you who started me on this road thank you so much.

“I’ll keep you all updated each and every one of you.

“Remember health is wealth so I’ll be on top of these issues for the time being.

“With gratitude to you all,” she added.

Her co-judge Motsi Mabuse commented, ‘Take care of yourself,’ and Olympian Adam Peaty, who is a contestant in Strictly Come Dancing 2021, added, ‘Sending all my love and positive energy.’

Strictly host Tess Daly wrote, ‘Sending love Shirley xxx’

Last year Shirley opened up about her mum Audrey’s cancer battle and fast-forward 12 months and she has moved her mum in to live with her.

And fans have reached out in support of Strictly judge Shirley Ballas’ latest health scare.

One fan wrote, ‘Very brave of you to inform / update us all like this 👏 xx’

And another fan added, ‘You are so precious and thank you for sharing your delicate information.. ❤️❤️😍’

Shirley previously revealed on Loose Women back in August that she was having some health problems, “I was definitely under the weather, I had zero energy. I developed some sort of a lump in my shoulder, they weren’t sure what that is but now, it will need surgery on it. I don’t know if that was due to the Covid or coincidence, but the health, it is getting better.”

She revealed that she’s started using an exercise bike at home.