Heidi Range has given birth to her second child, with the Sugababes star revealing her newborn daughter’s unique names in a touching Instagram post.

The 37-year old gave birth on the 5th of August but kept it a secret for a few days to enjoy some privacy with her family and new baby. She revealed the happy news with a picture of her daughter, swaddled in a pink and white, floral blanket, along with a sweet caption.

Heidi wrote, ‘She’s here!!! 💗 We are delighted to introduce you to our little bundle of joy: Athena Veronica Partakis. Born at 9.05 pm, August 5th, 2021, 6lb 1oz of pure love 🙏 X’

Heidi and her husband Alex Partakis, 41, already share a three-year-old daughter called Aurelia.

Heidi announced her second pregnancy in March of this year, following an 18-month struggle to conceive and suffering two miscarriages.

She said she feared she would not be able to have another baby, so when they found out she was pregnant with Athena, she said, “We’re both over the moon. Aurelia has been asking for a brother or sister every day.”

Opening up about her pregnancy hardships, Heidi went on to tell Hello! magazine, “When I was pregnant with Aurelia, it was a case of ignorance is bliss – I just assumed everything would be fine and it was. But because I’ve had two losses since her, it was quite a nerve-wracking time until I had the scans.”

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate Heidi in the comments of her post, welcoming little Athena into the world.

One fan wrote, ‘Congratulations she’s absolutely beautiful 💕 hope you’re both doing well.’

Another said, ‘Beautiful name! ❤️ Congratulations!’

‘She is just perfect😍 Congratulations 🥳.,’commented a third fan.

Congratulations Heidi, Alex, and Aurelia!