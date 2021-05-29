We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Suranne Jones has revealed that her father tragically passed away in January after battling COVID-19.





Suranne Jones shared the news for the first time on Friday while paying tribute to her late mother on what would have been her birthday.

Posting a sweet photo of her parents embracing while sat on a beach, Suranne penned: “Happy birthday mum️ forever on a beach in Cornwall with dad️.

“Mum passed away 4 and a half years ago and my father sadly passed away this January after fighting Covid and the affect it had on his body.

“We are still coming to terms with it all but I know they are together and today I want to celebrate them both. My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. Today and always. ️️.”

Suranne’s mother, Jenny, died in 2016 from vascular dementia, the second most common type of dementia caused by diseased blood vessels limiting blood supply to the brain.

The former Coronation Street actress later revealed that Jenny’s dementia “accelerated quite fast” following her diagnosis and made simple tasks such as getting dressed difficult.

“Sometimes when you talk about dementia, people imagine it’s a term that only refers to old people,” Suranne said in a film for Alzheimer’s Society, of which she has been a supporter for many years, back in 2019.

Video of the Week

“My mum was diagnosed at quite a young age, in her late fifties, and her dementia accelerated quite fast… [she] had started to put two skirts on and her top back to front.”

In 2018, Suranne Jones spoke about how her mother’s death has impacted her, telling The Mirror: “At the time, it didn’t occur to me that I might lose her. Now…I can really appreciate how brave she was.

“Mum’s illness brought our family closer and made us realise what an amazing person she is.”