The Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco teases a show reunion

The Big Bang Theory could be set for a reunion, according to show’s star Kaley Cuoco.

It’s been two years since The Big Bang Theory aired its final episode after an epic 12-year run, and cast members are already thinking about a reunion, having been inspired by the highly-anticipated Friends reunion.

Kaley, 35, who played Penny in the comedy series opposite Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Melissa Rauch – who has since welcomed her second child – said she wouldn’t rule out a Big Bang Theory reunion.

“I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show,” Kaley confessed. “I can’t wait for the Friends one, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves as well.”

But we might be waiting a little longer, as the star admitted it feels like they only just finished filming, despite it being two years ago.

“It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped,” she explained.

Although it feels like we’ve been waiting forever for HBO’s Friends reunion (25 years to be exact), the show is finally due to air in a matter of months after filming wrapped in April.

Fans will see Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry together again in Monica’s apartment.

Speaking about reuniting with her cast mates, Courteney Cox – who played Monica Geller in the smash hit series – told Ellen DeGeneres, “It was unbelievable, so emotional.”

With everyone remaining very tight-lipped about what exactly the reunion will look like, Courteney revealed it was totally unscripted.

“It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years – fifteen years? Seventeen years?”

While you might think being back with the gang would have brought back some amazing memories, Courteney, 56, admitted she barely remembers a thing.

“I have the worst memory. Everything came up that I forgot about,” she explained. “But, it was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was.”

We can’t wait!