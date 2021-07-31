We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Imelda Staunton is the next big name to take on the role of the Queen when season five of hit Netflix show The Crown returns.



The Crown gave fans a first look at the veteran actress in character as Queen Elizabeth II in a teaser for season 5 on Friday after she took over the role from Olivia Colman, who portrayed Her Majesty in seasons three and four.

Alongside the image of Imelda in costume, The Crown’s official Twitter account wrote: “An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.”

While many fans were excited to see the star tackle her new role, others couldn’t separate her from her performance as Professor Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter film franchise.

“UGH I did not like her in Harry Potter and mainly due to the fact that she was annoying I will see if my opinion has changed,” commented one.

Another replied: “No, that’s Dolores Umbridge, I can’t unsee it…” A third joked: “Umbridge ran away from Hogwarts to be the queen of England.”

Meanwhile, others expressed their delight over Imelda’s casting.

“Thank you to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman for giving a beautiful and touching performance of Queen Elizabeth II. Can’t wait for season 5 Imelda will be perfect in the role,” said one.

Another simply wrote: “Perfect.”

Series five is currently in production and will see Imelda joined by plenty of other stars. Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce will take over from season four’s Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Helena Bonham Carter passes on the role of Princess Margaret to British actress Lesley Manville.

Great Gatsby actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, while Dominic West is widely reported to play Prince Charles – although Netflix are yet to confirm this news.

More recently, the drama announced that Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller would be playing former Prime Minister John Major – taking over from Gillian Anderson’s role as ex-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.