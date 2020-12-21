We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown star Gillian Anderson has broken her social media silence since reports of her shock split from boyfriend of four years Peter Morgan.

Gillian, who portrays Margaret Thatcher in Series 4 of the popular Netflix drama, worked closely with her partner Peter, 57, in this latest season of the hit show but news broke last week that the pair had split.

And Gillian has since taken to social media to break her silence, tweeting a photo of her new companion which she captioned, “Meet my new gf Stella.”

The couple, who never shared a home together, found love in 2016 – telling friends at a party in New York where the pair were promoting The Crown that they were in a relationship. And now they are said to remain great friends despite the break up.

And Gillian appears to be coping well with the split, boasting a smile as she cuddles her new pet dog Stella – whose name could be a nod to her character in hit drama The Fall.

Having poked fun at her new single status, fans are delighted with her new addition. One fan wrote, ‘She’s gorgeous. And the rare occasions she breaks your heart. She’ll lick it better. Congrats on your new dog GA.’

Gillian has daughter Piper, 26, with ex husband Clyde Klotz, and sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12, with ex partner Mark Griffiths, who she dated until 2012.

“I’ve heard that the relationship has run its course — not helped by various work commitments and family logistics (each has children from past relationships) — though they remain great friends,” said the Mail’s Baz Bamigboye.

Gillian also gave a nod to how she was feeling since the reported split by uploading a snap of her other pet dog which she captioned, ‘I know how you feel #Nelson Anderson.’

Peter was married to Lila Schwarzenberg – born Princess Anna Carolina zu Schwarzenberg – until 2014. And he has five children with her.

The shock split comes 11 months after she admitted there romance would end if they ever moved in together.

Speaking about her relationship with Peter, Gillian said, “If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is, it feels so special when we do come together. And when I am with my kids, I can be completely there for them. It’s exciting.”