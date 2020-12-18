We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown's Gillian Anderson and creator of the popular Netflix drama Peter Morgan have ended their relationship.

The Crown star Gillian Anderson and boyfriend Peter Morgan – creator of the popular Netflix show, have split after four years together.

Gillian, 52, who worked closely with her partner Peter, 57, on the fourth season of the hit show have separated after finding love in 2016 – telling friends at a party in New York where the pair were promoting The Crown that they were in a relationship.

The couple, who never shared a home together, are said to remain great friends despite the break up.

Gillian, who portrays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of The Crown has daughter Piper, 26, with ex husband Clyde Klotz, and sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12, with ex partner Mark Griffiths, who she dated until 2012.

According to The Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, “I’ve heard that the relationship has run its course — not helped by various work commitments and family logistics (each has children from past relationships) — though they remain great friends.”

Meanwhile Peter was married to Lila Schwarzenberg – born Princess Anna Carolina zu Schwarzenberg – until 2014. And he has five children with her.

It comes 11 months after Gillian revealed it ‘would be the end’ of her relationship with her screenwriter partner if they ever moved in together and that she preferred the pair of them living in separate homes.

The Sex Education star and The X Files star told The Times she liked that “there is nothing locking us in“ by living separately, adding that they don’t have to fear how they would manage the logistics should they ever split in the future.

Speaking about her relationship with Peter, Gillian said, “If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is, it feels so special when we do come together. And when I am with my kids, I can be completely there for them. It’s exciting.

“We choose when to be together. There is nothing locking us in, nothing that brings up that fear of ‘Oh gosh, I can’t leave because what will happen to the house, how will we separate?’‘

“I start to miss the person I want to be with, which is a lovely feeling. And it is so huge for me to be able to see a pair of trousers left lying on the floor at my partner’s house and to step over them and not feel it is my job to do something about it!“

And more recently, in November Gillian insisted she had “very clear boundaries” with her partner Peter when they worked together on series four of The Crown.

Gillian told Harper’s Bazaar, “For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries. I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!“