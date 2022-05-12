The Greatest Showman star Michelle Williams is expecting her third child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Michelle Williams and her husband Thomas Kail are expecting their third child together.

According to Variety, the Oscar nominated actress is expecting her third child this autumn. This will be her husband Thomas Kail’s second baby. Michelle also has a 16-year-old daughter with late actor Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008.

Variety quoted the Greatest Showman actress saying, “It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you.

“It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Video of the Week

The Venom actress described what it was like to become a mother again during the pandemic, confessing, “It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that.

“He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Michelle and her director husband worked together for the first time on Fosse/Verdon, a historical miniseries on the legendary Broadway duo Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

According to sources, the couple were engaged and expecting their first child together by the end of that year.

Michelle has also announced that she plans to take a break from acting during her pregnancy.

“I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I’m too tired,” the soon-to-be mum shared.

Michelle has previously spoken up about finding love after the loss of Heath Ledger. She told Vanity Fair in 2018 that she “never gave up on love.”

“I always tell Matilda, ‘Your father loved me before anyone thought I was talented, pretty, or had nice clothes. “