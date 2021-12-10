We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski has given birth to her second child with husband Tim Loden as she shared the sweet first photo of their little one.

Acclaimed actor Yvonne Strahovksi has become best-known in recent years for her role as cruel Serena Joy Waterford in Hulu’s hit adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Now, as fans await the next instalment of The Handmaid’s Tale, the Australian star has revealed some very exciting personal news. She took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband Tim Loden had welcomed their second child together.

Yvonne hasn’t yet shared the gender of her newborn, or revealed which popular baby name the couple might’ve chosen for them. Though she has given the world the first glimpse at her little one in the form of an unbelievably adorable black-and-white photo of the two together.

Yvonne lovingly declared, ‘An angel joined our world this past week ❤️ Welcome to the family my love ❤️ I love you so very much ❤️ #mamaoftwo #❤️’.

The picture showed the proud mum holding her newborn to her chest, dressed in what looks to be a soft, ribbed onesie. And it wasn’t long before the comments were flooded with congratulatory messages from delighted fellow actors and stars.

Her The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella commented a series of celebratory emojis, combined with two love hearts to express his joy at the news, ‘🥳 ❤️ 🎉 ❤️’.

‘So very happy for you and your beautiful family’, wrote fellow Handmaid’s Tale cast member Amanda Brugel.

Meanwhile comedian Pete Hellier echoed their excitement, writing, ‘Congrats to both you and Timmy!!!!! 😍 ❤️‘.

Yvonne welcomed her first child with Tim Loden back in 2018, making now-3-year-old William a proud big brother to the new arrival. The actor announced she was pregnant again in June this year after posting a sweet snap of her growing baby bump during her red carpet appearance for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War.

Her second pregnancy came just over two years after Yvonne opened up to Glamour UK about returning to work on The Handmaid’s Tale just seven weeks after giving birth to William.

She told the publication, “You know, I think there’s pros and cons to both ends of it. I was devastated to begin with, if I’m honest. It was like a ticking time bomb, knowing that I was going to go back to work and that I was going to have to part with my baby for the hours that I would be on set filming.”

However, the star went on to reflect on how it made her appreciate every little moment with William, no matter how tiring and challenging they were.

“Even those moments were oddly appreciated because I knew that this was going to be it,” Yvonne explained, “And time flies so quickly with little ones, you know, and the next day they change and they’re not so little anymore and that’s the only time that you get.”

Congratulations to Yvonne Strahovksi and Tim Loden on the arrival of their second child!