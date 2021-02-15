We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes angers ITV viewers with a cruel jibe about wife Ruth Langsford's weight live on air.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have returned to host This Morning covering Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for the half-term break.

It’s the first time they’ve been on the show since Eamonn and Ruth were controversially axed from their Friday slot last year but it wasn’t long before the Irish broadcaster riled viewers when he made a comment about wife Ruth Langsford’s weight.

It’s not the first time Eamonn has poked fun at his wife’s appearance, Ruth shared a clip on Valentine’s Day of Eamonn making a joke about cosmetic surgery topics.

But during today’s (Monday 15th February) show, viewers were less than impressed with him. They were playing a game of It’s Behind You with members of the public, in which Eamonn and Ruth have to guess who the caller is describing from the photo behind them.

When a photograph of Kate Middleton appeared. As soon as he realised who it was, he said, “She’s very thin… unlike you dear,” but Ruth ignored his comments.

Moving on to the next caller, Eamonn made another joke about what someone would say to describe Ruth, as he said: “No one would ever say she’s very thin and married to Eamonn Holmes would they?”

But fans are outraged by his comments. One wrote, ‘Not particularly great entertainment…fat shaming your wife on TV Eamonn. #ThisMorning.’

Another put, ‘I understand joking around with your other half but again with the “fat” jabs being thrown at the wife again. It’s getting old Eamonn. You imagine the abuse Phill would get if he called Holly or Allison fat! #thismorning.’

And a third viewer added, ‘That was rather unnecessary to call Ruth fat there Eamonn.’

Other viewers pointed out Eamonn’s ability to talk over Ruth. one wrote, ‘I don’t watch This Morning often.. but as it’s half term.. why not! Does Eamonn always talk over Ruth? Why doesn’t he let her finish speaking? Or is it just be being in teacher mode! @thismorning’

Meanwhile, Ruth, 61, spoke of her gratefulness after having the Covid vaccine earlier than expected last week which makes her one step closer to seeing her beloved mother again.

She told viewers, “I’m good, all I’ve had is a slightly achy arm. But I do feel very grateful and very blessed,” And she also joked that she felt like she’d done a workout but with just one arm.

At the time she uploaded a snap of her getting the jab and captioned it, ‘JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful. Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn’t expecting to be called until March! Thank you everybody, staff & volunteers, at the vaccination centre in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey…a quick, well organised and very friendly experience. The jab took seconds and was painless. Thank you @stephanieshervington for being so lovely….you & your colleagues are doing an amazing job. Another step forward to being able to see my Mum again I hope. Thank you.’