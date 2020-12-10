We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning star Tom Brown has confirmed he is set to marry his girlfriend after five months together.

The TV chef who regularly impresses This Morning viewers with his cooking segments is set to marry his now fiancée, Julieanne Soto, after she popped the question to him.

Julieanne announced the wonderful engagement news on her Instagram page, revealing she and Tom are going to marry this Friday, having only met back in July.

Tom’s wife-to-be shared some sweet details of how they came to be betrothed, sharing a snap of her showing off her engagement ring while sipping wine in bed.

‘In the biggest plot twist of 2020 (if not the biggest since M Night Shyamalans’ Blockbuster sensation The Sixth Sense)

‘I met guy in July, decided to find a house together in August then proposed to him in bed eating pizza in September and we are finally getting hitched in 3 days’ time. That’ll do pig,’ she penned online.

Plenty of commenters were quick to congratulate Tom and Julieanne on the big news.

‘Wow congratulations!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️💯,’ one wrote.

Another added, ‘Julieanne this is amazing news! 💜 So happy for you!!‘

Meanwhile Tom swooned over his beau, penning, ‘Love is the best 🥰💕.’

Tom rose to TV chef stardom after winning BBC 2’s The Great British Menu in 2017.

He now regularly whips up on screen treats for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and often stars on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

He also owns a restaurant called Cornerstone in Hackney Wick, London, which has has picked up three rosettes by the AA Awards, placed at number three on National Restaurant’s Top 100 Awards and was the Observer Food Monthly Awards’ Best Newcomer in 2018, since it opened two years ago.