Philip Schofield has come under fire for a “savage” attack on Matt Hancock’s dyslexia.

Ofcom has received several complaints claiming Philip was “disability-shaming” Matt Hancock during an appearance on the famous sofa last week.

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care resigned in June following a scandal in which the married politician was seen kissing a colleague, Gina Coladangelo—and breaking social distancing guidelines whilst doing so.

In a bid to move on from the affair, Matt was back on This Morning last week to promote a new Bill which will introduce dyslexia screening for all primary school children—having hidden his own dyslexia for 20 years.

During the programme, Philip made what has now been described as a “vile” and “ignorant” comment by viewers, and asked, “Was it your dyslexia that meant you misread the social distancing rules?”

The politician replied, “No, I can’t blame that on dyslexia or anything else. In fact, I’m not asking for any special favours or anything because I’m dyslexic and in politics I’ve got some things to offer.”

Twitter users flocked to the platform to share their shock at the segment, given Philip’s co-host Holly’s own dyslexia battle. With one viewer tweeting, “Shame on Philip Schofield for mocking dyslexia, when referring to Matt Hancock breaking social distancing rules. Not at all acceptable. #ThisMorning”

Another said, “Matt Hancock absolutely should be held to account. BUT when he guested on This Morning to discuss dyslexia, Philip Schofield asked him: “was it your dyslexia that made you misread the social distancing rules?” To use someone’s neurodivergence against them to score points is vile.”

And it seems they weren’t the only ones left “speechless” by the comments, as Ofcom has been flooded with complaints, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The paper reports that an insider revealed, “It has become clear that a lot of complaints have been made to Ofcom over this. It was a clear example of disability-shaming.

“While some may have found it funny, those who have dyslexia find it utterly insulting.