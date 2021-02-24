We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital after sustaining ‘significant’ injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A statement posted on Tiger’s official Twitter account stated that the golfer was involved in a ‘single car accident‘ in California and that he has ‘undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle’.

Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor UCLA Medical Centre where the five-time Masters winner is being treated, said the open fractures were ‘comminuted’, meaning broken in more than two pieces. He explained that injuries to the bones of Tiger’s foot and ankle were stabilised with ‘a combination of screws and pins’.

The statement went on to disclose that the golfer is ‘currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room‘. Thanks were also given for the ‘overwhelming support and messages’ during this difficult time.

As reported by BBC.co.uk, a deputy from the LA County Sheriff’s Department, who was first on the scene of the accident at 07:18 local time on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, has suggested that Tiger was “fortunate” to come out alive.

Carlos Gonzalez claimed the golfer was “not able to stand under his own power” before being removed from the vehicle. He added that Tiger was wearing his seatbelt and was “still calm and lucid” when he told Deputy Gonzalez his name.

“It’s very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive,” he said.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva also reportedly said that Woods’ car “crossed the centre-divider to the point that it rested several hundred feet away” which “indicates they were going at a relatively greater speed than normal”.

“However, because it is downhill, it slopes and curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon”, he added.

According to BBC.co.uk, Villanueva explained that the car hit a curb, a tree and rolled over several times and that “there was no evidence of impairment”.

Video of the Week

Tiger’s prognosis has not been officially announced. It currently remains unclear when he may be able to return to golf. This devastating accident comes as he has been recovering from back surgery and had taken a break from playing golf professionally, though he was expected to make his return at some point later this year.

Our thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.