Tom Daley delights fans after being spotted knitting in diving final

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tom Daley has delighted fans yet again after the Olympian was spotted knitting in the stands as he watched the women’s 3 metre springboard final.

The champion diver recently secured a highly-coveted Olympic gold medal alongside Matty Lee in the men’s 10 metre synchronized diving. Standing on the podium to receive his medal, Tom was moved to tears by the honour, whilst Tom’s husband Dustin Lance Black’s reaction to his win captured people’s imaginations on Instagram. The couple welcomed their first child, Robbie, back in 2018 and he will no doubt have been excited to see Tom win gold.

Having returned to the pool at Tokyo’s 2020 Games a full 13 years after making his Olympic debut, Tom spoke out about showing young LGBTQ+ people they can “achieve anything” in life.

Now, just days after his victory, Tom has caught Olympic fans’ attention once again as he cheered on his fellow athletes whilst knitting.

And the gold medallist’s passion for this adorably traditional hobby was something that did not go unnoticed by the BBC commentators.

“There’s Tom Daley — he’s got his knitting needles out,” Katherine Downes during the third round of competition as the camera picked up Tom, happily knitting away with purple thread.

“What do you reckon he’s crafting there? I wonder who he’s making that purple concoction for?” she speculated.

The Olympics official Twitter account also captured the brilliant moment as they posted a sweet snap of Tom knitting, declaring, ‘Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving’.

Whilst another follow-up post on Monday revealed that Tom had even moved on to something that looked very much like a Team GB jumper during the 3 metre men’s springboard rounds.

Fans were quick to express their adoration at Tom’s hobby, with one responding, ‘Love you @TomDaley1994 Massive, huge, ginormous congratulations on your gold. Adore you knitting and crocheting.’

Whilst someone else wrote, ‘It’s such a good way to calm your nerves! It doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.’

And it seems several others had their own suspicions about what exactly the champion diver is making from the purple material, with one wondering, ‘Knitting medal covers for the other GB medalists?’

This comes after Tom recently revealed in a heartfelt video on his knitting Instagram account that he’d made a special pouch for his precious gold medal.

Holding his medal up to the camera, Tom explained, “The one thing that has kept me, like, sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching.”

“This morning I made a little cosy,” he went on to add, showing off his new creation. “For my medal to stop it getting scratched. So here it is!”

Tom’s medal protector featured a knitted Union Jack flag on one side and the Japanese flag on the other, celebrating his time representing Team GB at the Tokyo Games.

We can’t wait to see what he’ll knit next!