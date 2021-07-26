We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is Tom Daley still married, when did he marry and does he have any children? Your questions about the new Olympic gold medallist answered.

Tom Daley might have already been a household name going into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but now the skilled diver has just secured his first Olympic gold medal, 13 years after his debut in Beijing. Tom and his diving partner Matty Lee beat out favourites China in the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving in the highly-anticipated Tokyo games.

The 27-year-old from Plymouth has previously been both World and European Champion, but never before has he added Olympic medallist to his impressive list of accolades. Now, he has risen to the top once again, leaving many of Tom’s thousands of fans likely keen to know more about the world-class diver.

But is Tom Daley still married, when did they marry and do they have any children? Here we reveal all you need to know about the newly-crowned Olympic champion…

Is Tom Daley still married?

Tom Daley is still married to his husband Dustin Lance Black. The American film director and screenwriter, who is 20 years Tom’s senior, first met the diver back in 2013 and the couple moved in together a year later. Tom and Dustin then announced their engagement in The Times in October 2015 and it seems they both had the same idea when it came to informing their families!

Speaking about their engagement during an interview with Out magazine in February 2016, Dustin declared, “Marriage is the foundation to all of these other big plans we have. So we knew we were going to get engaged — it was just a matter of when, and who does it.”

“It turns out that we had both asked each other’s parents, and we both had rings ready to go,” Tom added. “I took mine away with me to America after my final diving competition last year, and I planned on doing it in San Francisco, because it’s his favourite city.”

However, the decision of where to finally propose to Dustin seems to have been a difficult one for Tom, as he tried to find the perfect moment.

“There were so many points when I thought that I was going to do it: We went out on a boat in the bay, but there were too many people around. And then we went to Lands End near the Golden Gate Bridge and again, there were a lot of people around. We went to dinner, and I thought, You know what, after this dinner, we’ll go to Dolores Park, we’ll sit down, and then I’ll propose, and it will be somewhere we can go back to and relive that moment,” Tom shared.

“Well, we got to Dolores Park and it was full of construction, and the first thing he said was, ‘Oh, it looks awful here,’ and I just thought, Great, I’ll just have to save it for another time. So, I ended up bringing the rings back to London.”

In the end, after a similar situation for Dustin of not quite finding the ideal location and time, the professional diver seized the moment when they were both at home alone.

“I go into the bathroom to get ready for bed and come out in my underwear, and that’s when he drops down on one knee and proposes to me,” Dustin explained.

Tom went on, “I had the ring box in my underwear, and when he came out of the bathroom, I just went down on my knee and proposed. Then he ran off to the bathroom to get his rings, and he had this whole speech prepared, but he’s a writer so his was quite extravagant. But looking back, all I can remember is being completely overwhelmed, like, Oh my God, we’re now engaged.”

The couple have now been happily married for 4 years and live together in London.

When did Tom Daley get married?

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black married back in 2017 in a beautiful ceremony held in the grounds of Bovey Castle in Devon. According to The Mirror, Tom made the couple’s wedding cake, described as a multi-tiered psychedelic creation.

Whilst the publication reports that a string quartet played as Tom made his entrance, followed by Dustin, with both accompanied by flower girls.

Music is thought to have played a huge part in the service, with Bruno Mars’ Marry You sung by the London Gay Man’s Choir after the couple exchanged their vows. It’s understood that there were several heartfelt speeches made during the big day, including one by Tom’s mother Debbie and by the newlyweds themselves.

The Mirror claims that the wedding also included multiple poignant tributes to Tom’s late father, Rob, who tragically passed away from a brain tumour in 2011. The already romantic day was then rounded off with a magical fireworks display in the evening.

Does Tom Daley have a child?

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black welcomed their first child, Robert Ray, via a surrogate in June 2018. The arrival of baby Robbie came just over a year after the couple tied the knot and they released a brief statement in The Times sharing news of their son’s arrival.

“Black-Daley: On 27 June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray,” it read.

Following Robbie’s birth, Tom spoke out on the heartbreaking reason they opted for surrogacy. The couple previously shared that both Tom and Lance provided sperm to fertilise their surrogate’s eggs, but do not wish to know who the biological father is.

The proud parents later opened up to The Telegraph about their experience of fatherhood after welcoming Robbie, who was named after Tom’s late father.

“There is nothing that can prepare you for being the centre of someone’s universe,” Dustin told the publication. Tom shared just how much becoming a father himself has made him appreciate even more what his late father taught him.

“My dad taught me so many lessons and there’s something really special about passing them on to our little son,” he said. “The things that I used to find incredibly embarrassing about how he used to act have taught me not to care what anyone else thinks. I know that our family is built around infinite amounts of love.”

Little Robbie is now three years old and will likely have watched alongside Dustin as Tom secured his Olympic gold medal.