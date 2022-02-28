We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou has announced her engagement to Tommy Mallet, sharing gorgeous photos of his romantic Mexico proposal.

Georgia shared the happy news with a stunning picture of herself, Tommy, and their son Brody on a beach in Maya Riviera, Mexico.

Tommy proposed to his girlfriend while surrounded by gorgeous rose bouquets.

The cute pair shared the same stunning images of their romantic moments, with Tommy joking that after nearly a decade with his love, he finally “got the job done”.

“Now stop asking me when I’m gonna to do it,” the reality star teased. Georgia excitedly told her followers, “OF COURSE I SAID YES.”

Fans could see how Tommy had built an incredible semi-circle display of roses and candles for the special moment and popped the question while they were enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beach.

Georgia and Tommy had been together for eight years, and in May 2021, they welcomed their first child together after confirming Georgia’s pregnancy in December 2020.

The pair are now parents to baby boy Brody after welcoming him on May 5th 2021.

Georgia previously revealed that she planned to say yes to the ring in 2022, and that she had already picked the diamonds she wanted. We have no doubt that the dazzling gem Tommy gave her is stunning, even though she hasn’t shared a close-up shot of it.

Georgia’s post was quickly swamped with congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends, including soon-to-be mum Jess Wright who penned, “Omg amazing congratulations lovely !!!!!! ♥️♥️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰👏🏼👏🏼✨✨✨✨✨✨🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉”

Social media sensation Mrs Hinch sweetly added, “Oh myyyyyyyyy GEORGIAAAA ❤️❤️❤️ I am so so happy for you both! Beautiful family xxxxxx”

“Oh my goodness wow wow wow wow wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats,” fellow TOWIE star Ferne McCann gushed.