Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou have revealed she is pregnant with their first child.

The TOWIE couple, who have been together for six years, took to their Instagram accounts to announce the happy baby news, and revealed they’re expecting the little one in May.

They both posted the same picture of themselves with Tommy holding up a baby scan photo and Georgia cuddling their dog.

Georgia captioned the photo, ‘WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!! MAY 2021.

‘We are so excited for this next chapter in our lives, such lovely news to end this crazy year! Let the next chapter begin…‘

And Georgia also revealed TOWIE viewers will get to see how she and Tommy announced their news in the next episode of the ITVBe show.

She continued, ‘I‘m so excited for you all to see how we announced it on tomorrow’s @towie. Honestly it’s the best thing ever, so special and so emotional & no one knew so it was even better.

‘I literally don’t know how we kept it to ourselves !! Get your tissues ready.’

Along with the picture, Tommy wrote, ‘Here’s some good news to end 2020. I feel so blessed and my life now feels complete.

‘@georgiakousoulou May 2021.’

And the couple have “also reportedly bagged their own ITVBe spin-off series that will follow their journey to becoming parents,” according to The Sun.

The source reassured, “Anyone worried that Georgia and Tommy will suddenly disappear from our screens now they are having a baby needn’t worry.

“As well as the special spin-off episodes they will also be staying on the main TOWIE show for some time to come.”

Video of the Week

Georgia had already been hinting the next episode of TOWIE would be an emotional one for her, before making their announcement.

Taking to Instagram, she said, “Honestly, I can’t wait for you to watch it; I have never been so excited about TOWIE in my life.

“I have been on it seven years but this show is amazing – get your tissues ready, that’s all I’m going to say. You will cry.”