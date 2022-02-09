TOWIE’s Lauren Pope is PREGNANT with her second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former TOWIE star Lauren is pregnant with her and boyfriend Tony Keterman’s second child.

The reality TV star, who shot to fame on The Only Way is Essex, is already mum to daughter Raine Anais with Tony, who she gave birth to her first child back in July 2020 after stepping away from the spotlight to focus on family.

Speaking to MailOnline, Lauren said, “I am thoroughly enjoying this new chapter of life being a mother and spending time with my family. I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be pregnant with my second child.”

Lauren has since shared her happy news with her followers on Instagram.

The DJ and model uploaded a snap of her reflection in the mirror to reveal her growing baby bump as her daughter Raine played with their dog Cookie in the background.

She captioned the snap, “Another member to add to the squad…Coming soon🤰🏼👶🏼🥰”

Friends and fans have expressed their delight at the news that former TOWIE’s Lauren Pope is pregnant.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, who gave birth to her first child recently, wrote, “Omg congratulations 😍”

Fellow TOWIE star Charlie King put, “A huge congratulations sweetheart. Motherhood looks amazing on you ❤️”

And Lydia Bright wrote, “Congrats ❤️”

Who is Lauren Pope’s boyfriend?

Lauren Pope’s boyfriend is Tony Keterman. They first went public with their romance back in January 2019 when Lauren replied “nope,” when someone asked if she was single.

Tony was later revealed to be a foreign exchange investor. She then shared her first pregnancy bump in isolation.

He is a businessman and a reported millionaire who runs a London foreign exchange firm and they met when he slid into her DM’s and the rest is history.

His Instagram is set to private but does appear on Lauren’s feed when she uploads adorable snaps of them together.

It’s reported that Tony briefly dated reality star Imogen Thomas after they were pictured getting cosy in October 2018, but apart from Imogen it’s unknown who else he has dated.

Speaking about motherhood, Lauren previously admitted she had a ‘tough’ birth but added that she now feels her “most content”.

She explained, “It’s still so surreal that she’s finally here after all these months, I just can’t stop staring at her beautiful little face.

“The birth was tough of course but she is worth every bit of pain, tears, sickness and exhaustion.

“I now feel at my most content, I may have painful sore parts of my body and a belly that still looks five months pregnant but I don’t even care, all I care about is being the best possible mum I can be and to soak in every minute of every day with her.”

News that former TOWIE’s Lauren Pope is pregnant with her second child will be a juggling act when her little one arrives as she runs a successful Hair Rehab London brand after quitting TOWIE in March 2019 after nearly a decade on the show.

Lauren paid tribute to her boyfriend Tony on Father’s Day last year when she said, “Watching you being a Daddy is something very special ❤️”

Congratulations!