Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcome first child together

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has given birth to her and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first baby together.

The singer took to Instagram with a series of cute black and white photos of the baby’s hands to share the news of their arrival. She wrote underneath, ‘Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️’.

Alex wrote, “Welcome to the world little one 😍❤️ 21/08/21”.

While the comments were filled with congratulations from both friends and fans. Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote, “Welcome baby! ❤️❤️❤️” while Lottis Tomlinson said, “😍 Congratulations ❤️” to the pair.

The birth comes just a few hours after Little Mix fans first started to suspect that the singer had gone in to labour.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed an announcement on Liverpool’s Twitter account on Saturday that said Alex, who plays for the team, had pulled out of the game between Liverpool and Burnley for “personal reasons”, leading to suspicions that their baby was on the way.

Perrie Edwards announced she was pregnant in May, just a few days after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced that she expecting a baby with fellow footballer fiancé Andre Gray.

The two discussed their perfectly timed pregnancies in TikTok interview earlier this year, explaining how they’d discovered they were both pregnant at the same time on a Zoom call with their manager.

“I just heard this voice that said, ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing!’, Perrie said.

To announce the pregnancy, the singer shared a similar series of black and white snaps featuring herself and Alex on Instagram. She captioned the photos, ‘So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate

‘Me + Him = You 🌎♥️

‘We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!’.

The couple have reportedly been together since 2016 but made their relationship official in an Instagram post in 2017. Following the first UK lockdown last year, the couple spoke openly about how much they enjoyed spending quality time together at home before Alex’s Premier and Champions League work resumed.