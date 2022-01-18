When does Trigger Point start on ITV? Everything to know about Vicky McClure’s new show

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

She’s excited fans with many a backstage Instagram post of her new show. And now the wait is almost over as we answer the popular question: when does Trigger Point start on ITV?

Audiences are in for a treat with new police thriller Trigger Point that’s headed up by some of Britain’s most beloved small screen stars and is produced by Bodyguard and Line of Duty season 7 creator Jed Mercurio. Sharing a story that’s rarely depicted on television, it follows a skilled bomb deployment team who have their work cut out for them during one testing summer in England’s capital.

It’s set to be the new weekly drama worth staying in for, alongside fellow thriller Rules of the Game on BBC and dark comedy Screw on Channel 4.

When does Trigger Point start on ITV?

Vicky McClure’s new show Trigger Point starts on ITV on Sunday 23 January at 9pm. The new Sunday night drama has six episodes in total which will air throughout January and February. And viewers will be able to catch-up with any they’ve missed via the ITV Hub.

The police drama is written by new talent Daniel Brierley and is produced by Jed Mercurio’s company, HTM Television.

What is Trigger Point about?

Trigger Point follows the fictional Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad named ‘Expo’ which features ex-military and experienced bomb disposal operatives Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) and Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester).

The two colleagues – who previously served together in Afghanistan – are put through their paces in one summer terrorist campaign that’s threatening the capital. As the number of improvised explosive devices stack up, Lana starts to suspect that the bomber is deliberately targeting her team. And it’s up to her to prove her theory and uncover the real bomber before the threat turns deadly.

Actress Vicky McClure teased fans with what to expect of the show:

“It’s dynamic, it’s action-packed, it’s full of brilliant characters and it will put you on the edge of your seat waiting for the next explosive situation,” she told BT.com. “I’m really excited for people to see it.”

Trigger Point cast

Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) plays bomb disposal operative Lana Washington

(Line of Duty, This is England) plays bomb disposal operative Lana Washington Adrian Lester (Life, Hustle) plays her colleague Joel Nutkins.

Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones, Anne Boleyn) plays DI Thom Youngblood

Warren Brown (Luther, Strike Back) plays Karl Maguire

Kerry Godliman (After Life, Derek) plays Sonya Reeves

Cal MacAninch (Downton Abbey, HolbyBlue) plays Lee Robins SCO19

Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders, Monroe) plays Samira Desai SO15

Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, The Office) plays Commander Bregman

Eric Shango (Support Me) plays Danny

Nottingham actress Vicky McClure needed no persuading to sign up to the project. Which saw her re-united with her Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio:

“I’ll take any opportunity to work with Jed, not only because he’s a friend, but also because he’s incredible at what he does,” she said.

On what we can expect from her character Lana, Vicky shared that she’s brave but is “carrying trauma and her life is pretty messed up”.

“As we go through the series, she becomes more lost as she tries to work out who is planting these bombs and why it’s getting closer to home,” she adds. “And then in the middle of that she’s got her own personal issues to deal with, and she’s scared because she’s losing her instinct.”

Where is Trigger Point filmed?

Trigger Point is set and filmed in London, with audiences able to spot the River Thames and Waterloo Bridge in various scenes from the series. Additional filming also took place at the Dartford marshes in Kent, which provided the backdrop to one police chase and crime scene.

Another Dartford venue that made it into the show was the Dartford Clay Shooting Club. Though this appears as a sports club in the series.

Back in London, St Mary’s Garden in Lambeth is one recognisable site where a bomb threat takes place. As is The Victoria Pub in Deptford, where one explosive is hidden inside a delivery van waiting outside the venue.

Priory Avenue and Caledonian Road in North London also appear as residential scenes. Whilst the exterior of Islington Assembly Hall acts as a police station where several of Expo’s members are filmed leaving.

Filming for Trigger Point began on May 3, 2021 in London. And no delays were reported as a result of the pandemic.

Video of the Week: