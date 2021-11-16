Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to long-term girlfriend Taylor Dome

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Taylor Lautner has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Tay Dome.

Twilight star Taylor shared the exciting news on Instagram with a string of pictures from the night he popped the question.

The 29-year-old actor who won the hearts of Twilight fans in the role of hunky werewolf Jacob Black, got down on one knee and popped the question to girlfriend Tay on November 8th.

A custom neon sign that read ‘Lautner’ could be seen lit up in the background of the gorgeous photos, in which the two Taylors can be seen lost in the intimate moment.

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Taylor penned in the caption beside the snaps, confirming the wonderful news to his fans and followers.

Taylor’s engagement comes after fellow Twilight star Kristen Stewart confirmed her engagement to Dylan Meyer earlier this month.

Social media influencer, nurse and bride-to-be Tay also took to Instagram to mark the moment, writing,“My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Taylor Lautner, who famously dated Taylor Swift in 2009 and had ballad ‘Back To December’ written about him by the Grammy winner as a result, left a sweet comment underneath his new fiancee’s upload.

“Got news for you, the feeling is mutual,” he wrote.

Several friends and family members took to the comment section with congratulatory messages, including, Makena, Taylor’s sister who wrote, “MY HEART HAS NEVER BEEN MORE FULL,” adding, “Y’all are a MATCH made in heaven 🥺❤️ ,” and “IM FINALLY GETTING A SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Nikki Reed, Taylor’s Twilight co-star, gushed, “Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!! Congrats to you both.”

Turn on the waterworks, the heart-throb posted a separate Instagram post with an adorable message for his soon-to-be wife, alongside a photo of her showing off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

“Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my 💩. You calm me when I’m anxious,” he wrote.

“You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”